India lost 0-1 to Spain after Marta Segu scored a goal off rebound in the Women’s Hockey World cup final crossover match on Sunday.





Savita Punia ‘s triple save in vain as India lose 0-1 to Spain the final crossover match. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



The Indian women’s hockey team crashed out of the FIH World Cup title race after losing 0-1 to co-host Spain in a hard-fought crossover match here on Monday.