Late Spain goal sinks India’s quarter-final hopes
India, who are yet to win a match in the ongoing Women’s Hockey World Cup, will play Canada next in the 9-16 positions match.
By Ubaid Parkar
Women's FIH Hockey World Cup: Late Spain goal sinks India’s quarter-final hopes Picture by WORLDSPORTPICS.COM/RODRIGO JARAMILLO
India lost their crossover match 1-0 against Spain and failed to progress to the quarter-finals of the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2022 at the Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa in Spain on Sunday.