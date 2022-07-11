Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Late Spain goal sinks India’s quarter-final hopes

Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 6
India, who are yet to win a match in the ongoing Women’s Hockey World Cup, will play Canada next in the 9-16 positions match.

By Ubaid Parkar


Women's FIH Hockey World Cup: Late Spain goal sinks India’s quarter-final hopes Picture by WORLDSPORTPICS.COM/RODRIGO JARAMILLO

India lost their crossover match 1-0 against Spain and failed to progress to the quarter-finals of the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2022 at the Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa in Spain on Sunday.

