India, who are yet to win a match in the ongoing Women’s Hockey World Cup, will play Canada next in the 9-16 positions match.



By Ubaid Parkar





Women's FIH Hockey World Cup: Late Spain goal sinks India’s quarter-final hopes Picture by WORLDSPORTPICS.COM/RODRIGO JARAMILLO



India lost their crossover match 1-0 against Spain and failed to progress to the quarter-finals of the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2022 at the Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa in Spain on Sunday.



