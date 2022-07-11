Ireland get off the mark at Hockey World Cup with win over South Africa
Penalty corner goals from Sarah Hawkshaw and Roisin Upton secured win over opponents
By Mary Hannigan
Ireland’s Kathryn Mullan speaks to the team. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho
After the disappointment of their pool campaign, which saw them finish bottom after three defeats, Ireland finally registered their first win at the World Cup on Sunday when they beat South Africa 2-0 in Amsterdam to move in to the ninth to 12th place play-offs.