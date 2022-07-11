Penalty corner goals from Sarah Hawkshaw and Roisin Upton secured win over opponents



By Mary Hannigan





Ireland’s Kathryn Mullan speaks to the team. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho



After the disappointment of their pool campaign, which saw them finish bottom after three defeats, Ireland finally registered their first win at the World Cup on Sunday when they beat South Africa 2-0 in Amsterdam to move in to the ninth to 12th place play-offs.



