Spain leave it late to beat India. China and Ireland get back to winning ways







England and Spain progressed through to the quarter-finals after two hugely contrasting matches. England put in a measured and composed performance to beat Korea convincingly. Spain, on the other hand, kept an engrossed home crowd on tenterhooks until the 57th minute. Then, once they had the lead, Head Coach Adrian Lock's side lost two players to cards, making the final seconds even more tense.



