Media coverage is in healthy state in the Netherlands and the Hockey World Cup only serves to hlighlight association's importance for the sport



By Rod Gilmour





Editor in chief Eelko Wester oversees hockey,nl staff at the Wagener Stadium press centre at the Hockey World Cup PIC: The Hockey Paper



No other federation covers hockey like the Netherlands. Walk into the media centre at any Dutch-hosted major tournament and there will be an editorial staff of 10 or so beavering away across written, video and social. Talk about treating hockey as a major sport.



