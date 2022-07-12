Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Meet Dutch hockey’s own media agency

Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

Media coverage is in healthy state in the Netherlands and the Hockey World Cup only serves to hlighlight association's importance for the sport

By Rod Gilmour


Editor in chief Eelko Wester oversees hockey,nl staff at the Wagener Stadium press centre at the Hockey World Cup PIC: The Hockey Paper

No other federation covers hockey like the Netherlands. Walk into the media centre at any Dutch-hosted major tournament and there will be an editorial staff of 10 or so beavering away across written, video and social. Talk about treating hockey as a major sport.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.