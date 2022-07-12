Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Captain Savita Punia stars in India’s thrilling 3-2 shootout win against Canada

Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022
The Indian women’s hockey team recorded its first win in the ongoing Women’s Hockey World Cup. Salima Tete (58') scored the equaliser for India in regulation time.


Women's FIH Hockey World Cup: Captain Savita Punia stars in India’s thrilling 3-2 shootout win against Canada Picture by WORLDSPORTPICS.COM/RODRIGO JARAMILLO

Riding on captain Savita Punia's heroics in the shootout, India beat Canada to register their first win at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup2022 at the Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa in Spain on Monday.

