



It needed the Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia to lift their lackluster World Cup campaign with a leading-from-the-front performance in the shootout as India outduelled Canada 3-2 in sudden death to set up a meet-up with Japan in their concluding classification tie for 9-12th positions on Wednesday. Savita, who was outstanding in regulation time, brought off six saves in the shootout to hand her a near-perfect gift on her 21st birthday and also ensure India did not have to face the humiliation of playing for 13th-16th positions. The Janneke Schopman-coached 9th ranked Indian outfit was left to do all the chasing after 14th ranked Canada took the lead via a penalty corner conversion by Madeline Secco in the opening quarter. Canada coached by Robert Short, did not look like the side that was thrashed 1-7 and 1-4 by Argentina and Spain in the Pool phase – they really rose to the occasion and surprised India with their fighting spirit.



