Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Superb Shootout Goalkeeping by Savita on 31st Birthday Powers India to Nail-Biting Win over Canada

Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments



It needed the Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia to lift their lackluster World Cup campaign with a leading-from-the-front performance in the shootout as India outduelled Canada 3-2 in sudden death to set up a meet-up with Japan in their concluding classification tie for 9-12th positions on Wednesday. Savita, who was outstanding in regulation time, brought off six saves in the shootout to hand her a near-perfect gift on her 21st birthday and also ensure India did not have to face the humiliation of playing for 13th-16th positions. The Janneke Schopman-coached 9th ranked Indian outfit was left to do all the chasing after 14th ranked Canada took the lead via a penalty corner conversion by Madeline Secco in the opening quarter. Canada coached by Robert Short, did not look like the side that was thrashed 1-7 and 1-4 by Argentina and Spain in the Pool phase – they really rose to the occasion and surprised India with their fighting spirit.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.