Ali Baggott, for Field Hockey Canada







Terrasa, Spain – It was the heart break that Canada was just minutes away from avoiding as an Indian goal in the 58th minute tied the game 1-1 and 16 shootout attempts landed 3-2 in favour of the No. 9-ranked Eves. Maddie Secco (Victoria, B.C.) scored on a penalty corner in the 11th minute to put Canada on the front foot but the WolfPack were forced to absorb waves of Indian pressure and ultimately concede the tying goal to Tete Salima in the 58th minute.



