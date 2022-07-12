Terrassa, Spain and Amstelveen, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Terrassa



11 Jul 2022 18:00 JPN v KOR (9th - 16th) 3 - 2

11 Jul 2022 21:30 CAN v IND (9th - 16th) 1 - 1 (2 - 3 SO)



Amstelveen



12 Jul 2022 12:00 RSA v CHI (13th - 16th)

12 Jul 2022 14:30 IRL v CHN (9th - 12th)

12 Jul 2022 17:00 NZL v GER (QF)

12 Jul 2022 19:30 NED v BEL (QF)



Terassa



13 Jul 2022 14:00 CAN v KOR (13th - 16th)

13 Jul 2022 16:30 IND v JPN (9th - 12th)

13 Jul 2022 19:00 ARG v ENG (QF)

13 Jul 2022 21:30 AUS v ESP (QF)



Pool Standings



Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Event pagers with individual match reports