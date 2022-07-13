The Indian players sang happy birthday for Savita Punia after the keeper helped them to their first win in this edition of Women's Hockey World Cup.







Indian captain Savita Punia (yellow) By Rajdeep Saha Published: 12 July 2022 9:07 AM In the 9th-16th classification match of the ongoing Women's Hockey World Cup, India had finished 1-1 in normal regulation time and were forced into a shootout by Canada. After losing to Spain and missing out on the quarter-finals, this was India's chance to register their first victory.



