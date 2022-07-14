You can only feel sorry for the SA women’s hockey side
Questions will need to be asked about the hockey team's attack that was off the mark for much of the tournament.
By Ken Borland
JOY & DISMAY - Goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande and Hannah Pearce are crestfallen as Manuela Urroz (right) celebrates scoring the winning goal for Chile. Picture: Koen Suyk/Getty Images
Having been one goal away from qualifying for the World Cup quarterfinals but then finishing in a share of last place, you can only feel sorry for South Africa’s women’s hockey side as they lost 1-0 to Chile in their final game to finish joint 15th in Amsterdam.