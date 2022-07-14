Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

You can only feel sorry for the SA women’s hockey side

Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 0
Questions will need to be asked about the hockey team's attack that was off the mark for much of the tournament.

By Ken Borland


JOY & DISMAY - Goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande and Hannah Pearce are crestfallen as Manuela Urroz (right) celebrates scoring the winning goal for Chile. Picture: Koen Suyk/Getty Images

Having been one goal away from qualifying for the World Cup quarterfinals but then finishing in a share of last place, you can only feel sorry for South Africa’s women’s hockey side as they lost 1-0 to Chile in their final game to finish joint 15th in Amsterdam.

