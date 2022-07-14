Questions will need to be asked about the hockey team's attack that was off the mark for much of the tournament.



By Ken Borland





JOY & DISMAY - Goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande and Hannah Pearce are crestfallen as Manuela Urroz (right) celebrates scoring the winning goal for Chile. Picture: Koen Suyk/Getty Images



Having been one goal away from qualifying for the World Cup quarterfinals but then finishing in a share of last place, you can only feel sorry for South Africa’s women’s hockey side as they lost 1-0 to Chile in their final game to finish joint 15th in Amsterdam.



