By Rod Gilmour





Hollie Pearne-Webb looks on at the final hooter PIC: Worldsportpics



Terrassa — With 14 seconds remaining, in a frantic denouement to an otherwise stale, cagey knock-out encounter, the ball fell to Sophie Hamilton after a flourishing stick to ball run from the masterful Lily Owsley. The 21-year-old had the goal at her mercy. She even had time to semi-trap and a tap-in seemed at her mercy.