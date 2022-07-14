



Appalling penalty corner conversions have severely dented the Indian women’s hockey team’s World Cup campaign. It is perhaps the single biggest factor why the performance graph of the Indian hockey eves dipped sharply as the tournament wore on – the positives witnessed in the World Cup opener against England gave way to a consistent tale of missed scoring chances as well as exuding impression of running out of ideas in the opposition ‘D’. Surprisingly, India scored a nifty short corner goal via Vandana Katariya off an indirect variation to equalise against England but that’s the only one they converted out of seven penalty corners they earned. Vandana Katariya was again at hand to score another indirect variation off a shortie as India restored parity against China in their second tie, but they missed four PCs as well.



