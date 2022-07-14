Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Navneet's brace helps India overpower Japan 3-1, finish 9th

Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 0
View Comments

Navneet (30th, 45th minutes) scored two field goals, while Deep Grace Ekka (38th) sounded the board once from a set piece in the classification match while Yu Asai was the lone goalscorer for the Cherry Blossoms.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.?impolicy=website&width=640&height=363" border="0" width="640" height="363" />
India finished the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup at the ninth spot following their 3-1 win over Japan. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Terrassa, Spain: Navneet Kaur scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team beat Japan 3-1 to finish a disappointing ninth in the FIH World Cup in Terrassa on Wednesday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.