Navneet (30th, 45th minutes) scored two field goals, while Deep Grace Ekka (38th) sounded the board once from a set piece in the classification match while Yu Asai was the lone goalscorer for the Cherry Blossoms.



India finished the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup at the ninth spot following their 3-1 win over Japan. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia



Terrassa, Spain: Navneet Kaur scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team beat Japan 3-1 to finish a disappointing ninth in the FIH World Cup in Terrassa on Wednesday.



