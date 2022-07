India fell behind through an Asai Yu goal but came roaring back to win the match 3-1. Navneet Kaur scored a brace.



By Utathya Nag





FIH Women's Hockey World Cup: India cruise past Japan to finish ninth Picture by FIH



The Indian women’s hockey team beat Japan 3-1 in its FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 9-12 classification match at the Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa in Spain on Wednesday.