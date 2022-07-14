



It has been a truly disappointing World Cup campaign for Olympic fourth-place finishers India – missing the quarterfinal bus would rankle the Janneke Schopman-coached Indian outfit for some time to come. Amidst the pall of disappointment, Indian hockey eves dished out the best performance in their last match of the World Cup, clawing their way from a second-quarter goal down to overwhelm Japan 3-1 at Terrassa. It was India who was calling the shots from the starting hooter – they regularly parked themselves in the opposition ‘D’ but goals eluded them as the Japanese defence held out firmly. Almost against the run of play, Japan pulled ahead with Yu Asai profiting from their first penalty corner with the ball taking a deflection off the first rusher.



