By Phil Bailey







Wales women v South Africa women



Hockey history between South Africa and Wales goes back to well before World War II when the South African came to Wales on tour. The game against Wales was played on 8th January 1927 at the Whitchurch Hospital Athletic Ground, Cardiff at 12.25pm. Prior to the game, the South African team practiced at Weston Super Mare beore being the guest of the Welsh Women’s Hockey Association in Cardiff.