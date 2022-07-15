Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

'Will Try Our Best to Win Gold at CWG 2022': Men's Hockey Team Vice-Captain Harmanpreet Singh

Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

Indian Men's Hockey Team Defender Harmanpreet Singh speaks about the National Team's preparations for CWG 2022


Photo credits: Hockey India

With a little over two weeks to go for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s first match at the Commonwealth Games 2022, the National team’s preparations for the prestigious tournament are carrying on in full swing. India’s Vice-Captain for the tournament , Harmanpreet Singh expressed that the National side will try its best to win a Gold Medal. “Our team has been performing well, We played well in FIH Hockey Pro League as well and therefore the confidence is high within the group. We will look to keep winning matches. We will definitely try our level best to win Gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022."

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.