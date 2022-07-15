Indian Men's Hockey Team Defender Harmanpreet Singh speaks about the National Team's preparations for CWG 2022





Photo credits: Hockey India



With a little over two weeks to go for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s first match at the Commonwealth Games 2022, the National team’s preparations for the prestigious tournament are carrying on in full swing. India’s Vice-Captain for the tournament , Harmanpreet Singh expressed that the National side will try its best to win a Gold Medal. “Our team has been performing well, We played well in FIH Hockey Pro League as well and therefore the confidence is high within the group. We will look to keep winning matches. We will definitely try our level best to win Gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022."



