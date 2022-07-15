The Bridge decodes the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 campaign of the Indian team and why they underperformed on the big stage.





Indian captain Savita Punia (yellow) led the team from the front and was magical throughout the tournament.



After the high of the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Women's team was up for their next big task- Hockey World Cup 2022 (excluding FIH Pro League as the majority of teams came with developmental squads).



