Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Makerere University Stingers plotting KHC Originals' downfall

Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments

The Makerere-based side is seated in second place in the league table with 20 points in 10 games. They have won five, drawn two, and lost two. KHC Originals are sixth with 16 points and have won only

Charles Lwanga


Joshua Masawi controls the ball. Photo by Charles Lwanga

Makerere University striker Brian Bayule has cautioned his teammates to be mindful of this weekend’s opponents KHC Original as both sides face off in a tight game in the National Hockey League as the second round gets underway.

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.