The Makerere-based side is seated in second place in the league table with 20 points in 10 games. They have won five, drawn two, and lost two. KHC Originals are sixth with 16 points and have won only



Charles Lwanga





Joshua Masawi controls the ball. Photo by Charles Lwanga



Makerere University striker Brian Bayule has cautioned his teammates to be mindful of this weekend’s opponents KHC Original as both sides face off in a tight game in the National Hockey League as the second round gets underway.



