Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hold elections soon to avoid jeopardising 2023 World Cup: FIH writes to Hockey India

Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

The FIH will write to the Committee of Administrators governing Hockey India, asking it to conduct elections and avoid "jeopardising" the men's World Cup to be held in Odisha.


Indian Men's Hockey Team

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will write to the Committee of Administrators governing Hockey India, asking it to conduct elections and avoid "jeopardising" the men's World Cup to be held in Odisha in January.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.