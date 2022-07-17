Hold elections soon to avoid jeopardising 2023 World Cup: FIH writes to Hockey India
The FIH will write to the Committee of Administrators governing Hockey India, asking it to conduct elections and avoid "jeopardising" the men's World Cup to be held in Odisha.
Indian Men's Hockey Team
