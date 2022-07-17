





The Indian hockey eves triggered a great deal of optimism all around and left hockey fans with much to look forward to with their stupendous fourth-place finish at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Bronze medal finishes in the 2022 Asia Cup and 2002 FIH Pro League left no one in doubt that the Indian women’s hockey team was primed for great things, especially at the 2002 World Cup. But the script folded otherwise – just about a year after the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women fell off the high pedestal they created in the last twelve months or so, not only missing the quarterfinal and in the end settling for 9th position – a notch above their 8th place finish at the 2018 World Cup in London.



