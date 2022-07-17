By Rod Gilmour





Argentina celebrate after a classic World Cup encounter PIC: Worldsportpics



Terrassa — Rocio Sanchez Moccia, Argentina’s 33-year-old mother and captain, sent Las Leonas into their first Women’s World Cup final for 12 years as they set up a mouthwatering clash with the Netherlands, the defending champions who have yet to hit their all-conquering stride in this competition. It will take several hours for Argentina to come down from their Saturday night heights.



