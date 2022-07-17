Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Netherlands hold off spirited Australia to reach women’s final

Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

By Rod Gilmour


TERRASSA 2022 Women's World Cup Spain & Netherlands Netherlands v Australia (SF) Picture: Netherlands celebrate 1-0 with Xan de Waard WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJLENBROEK

Terrassa — Frederique Matla’s decisive and timely flick – her first goal in four games – after a deluge of 10 penalty corners in a five-minute, third quarter spell finally unlocked the keys to a seventh World Cup final berth in a row with a 1-0 victory at a sun-kissed Estadi Olimpico.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.