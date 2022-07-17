By Rod Gilmour





TERRASSA 2022 Women's World Cup Spain & Netherlands Netherlands v Australia (SF) Picture: Netherlands celebrate 1-0 with Xan de Waard WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Terrassa — Frederique Matla’s decisive and timely flick – her first goal in four games – after a deluge of 10 penalty corners in a five-minute, third quarter spell finally unlocked the keys to a seventh World Cup final berth in a row with a 1-0 victory at a sun-kissed Estadi Olimpico.



