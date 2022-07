Dan Nguyen and Christopher Ruhr celebrate a goal for winners Germany in the men's final against Austria at the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin. The 2022 Indoor Hockey World Cup will be staged in SA. Image: Helge Schutz/Backpagepix



Pretoria is to stage the sixth edition of the FIH Hockey World Indoor Cup from February 5-11 next year, the international federation said in a statement issued in Terrassa, Spain, at the weekend.