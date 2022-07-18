India has learnt its lessons from its Women’s FIH World Cup campaign and is looking to start afresh in the CWG, says forward Lalremsiami.





Lalremsiami in action during the FIH Women’s World Cup. The young forward featured in all the six matches for India. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA



