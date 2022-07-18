Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Lalremsiami: India will work on mistakes and start afresh for Commonwealth Games

Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
India has learnt its lessons from its Women’s FIH World Cup campaign and is looking to start afresh in the CWG, says forward Lalremsiami.


Lalremsiami in action during the FIH Women’s World Cup. The young forward featured in all the six matches for India. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA

India has learnt its lessons from its disappointing Women’s FIH World Cup campaign and is looking to start afresh in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, says forward Lalremsiami.

