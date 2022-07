Stephanie Kershaw levelled in the fourth quarter for Australia PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS/ RODRIGO JARAMILLO



Terrassa — Germany’s coach Valentin Altenburg had vowed to move Die Danas away from the ‘self-fulfilling prophecies’ that they are only defeated when ‘they are on the bus’. Instead, Australia took the mantle with a final quarter surge when Steph Kershaw notched a late double to win bronze for the Hockeyroos.