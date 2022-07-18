Netherlands players recall the goal to take Oranje to 3-0 in the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup final





Margot Van Geffen, Eva de Goede and Pien Sanders celebrate gold PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Terrassa — “It was an amazing team goal. It must be in my top two, perhaps the best one.” So said Eva de Goede in the tunnels beneath the Estadi Olimpico after the Netherlands had lifted their ninth Women’s World Cup title.



