Felice Albers scored one goal in Oranje's 3-1 victory over Argentina to take the World Cup. 17 July 2022



The Dutch women’s hockey team became world champions for the third time in a row. The Oranje squad took on Argentina in the final match in Terrassa, Spain, playing to a 3-1 victory.