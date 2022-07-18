Dutch Eves Turn on the Style to Corner World Cup Glory for Whopping 9th Time
Netherlands’ stranglehold over the Women’s Hockey World Cup continued as they turned on the style to outduel Argentina 3-1 to win the marquee tournament for a whopping ninth time. The Jamilon Mulders-coached Dutch outfit capped off a hat-trick of World Cup wins since losing to Argentina in the final of the 2010 edition at Rosario. Argentina’s 1-3 loss is an identical scoreline of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics final, where they were outsmarted by the Netherlands. This is the fourth time that the Las Leonas have finished runners-up in the showpiece event (1974, 1976, 1994 & 2022).