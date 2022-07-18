



Netherlands’ stranglehold over the Women’s Hockey World Cup continued as they turned on the style to outduel Argentina 3-1 to win the marquee tournament for a whopping ninth time. The Jamilon Mulders-coached Dutch outfit capped off a hat-trick of World Cup wins since losing to Argentina in the final of the 2010 edition at Rosario. Argentina’s 1-3 loss is an identical scoreline of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics final, where they were outsmarted by the Netherlands. This is the fourth time that the Las Leonas have finished runners-up in the showpiece event (1974, 1976, 1994 & 2022).



