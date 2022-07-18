Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Netherlands magic proves too hot for Argentina

Published on Monday, 18 July 2022
By Rod Gilmour


Felice Albers celebrates Netherlands' magical third goal PIC: Worldsportpics/ FIH

Terrassa — One of the great goals in Women’s World Cup history, finished with counter-attacking brilliance by Felice Albers, was witnessed on Sunday night as the Netherlands, without ever clicking into their usual all-domineering ‘Total Hockey’ procession over the last two weeks, finally turned on the style to win 3-1 and land a ninth title in 15 editions of the sport’s showpiece.

