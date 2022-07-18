Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Narinder Batra Steps Down As IOA President, FIH Chief, IOC Council Member

Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

Narinder Batra was elected as Indian Olympic Association president in 2017. He was elected as International Olympic Committee member in 2019. He cited personal reasons for his stepping down.

Koushik Paul


Narinder Batra was ordered to stop functioning as IOA president by the Delhi High Court last month. File Photo

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has stepped down from his post, the 65-year-old resigned on Monday. Batra has also resigned from his post of International Olympic Committee (IOC) council member on the same day.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.