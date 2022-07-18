Narinder Batra was elected as Indian Olympic Association president in 2017. He was elected as International Olympic Committee member in 2019. He cited personal reasons for his stepping down.



Narinder Batra was ordered to stop functioning as IOA president by the Delhi High Court last month. File Photo



Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra has stepped down from his post, the 65-year-old resigned on Monday. Batra has also resigned from his post of International Olympic Committee (IOC) council member on the same day.

