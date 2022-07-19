Weatherhead Gazelles captain, Nafuna hopes for improved performances
Angela Nakintu from the Swans opened up the scoring in the first quarter before Joy Sserunjogi, and Magnet Nassiwa added the other goals. Anitah Atim scored a consolation for Weatherhead
Charles Lwanga
Magret Nassiwa prepares to engage an opponent. Photo by Charles Lwanga
Weatherhead Gazelles captain, Sonia Nafuna has promised that her side will put up a better display in the coming fixtures after losing 3-1 to rivals KHC Swans in the Ugandan Hockey League on Saturday.