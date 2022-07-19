Angela Nakintu from the Swans opened up the scoring in the first quarter before Joy Sserunjogi, and Magnet Nassiwa added the other goals. Anitah Atim scored a consolation for Weatherhead



Charles Lwanga





Magret Nassiwa prepares to engage an opponent. Photo by Charles Lwanga



Weatherhead Gazelles captain, Sonia Nafuna has promised that her side will put up a better display in the coming fixtures after losing 3-1 to rivals KHC Swans in the Ugandan Hockey League on Saturday.



