Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Weatherhead Gazelles captain, Nafuna hopes for improved performances

Published on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments

Angela Nakintu from the Swans opened up the scoring in the first quarter before Joy Sserunjogi, and Magnet Nassiwa added the other goals. Anitah Atim scored a consolation for Weatherhead

Charles Lwanga


Magret Nassiwa prepares to engage an opponent. Photo by Charles Lwanga

Weatherhead Gazelles captain, Sonia Nafuna has promised that her side will put up a better display in the coming fixtures after losing 3-1 to rivals KHC Swans in the Ugandan Hockey League on Saturday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.