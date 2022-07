IMAGES TAKEN BY DAN TREVINO



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It was fun in the sun, and heat, at the seventh 2022 Summer Bash at the Beach (SBB), presented by YOLO Sportswear, and run by Hometown Sports, this past weekend at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. This year’s event included U-10 Co-Ed, U-12 Co-Ed and U-14 Girls divisions who competed in the three-day event while playing 7v7 on a water-based surface.