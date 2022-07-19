These next months might prove to be crucial for the future of our sport



by Ernst Baart - Studio Hockey







While the fans still celebrate (or mourn) the Netherlands taking a 3rd world cup in a row in women’s hockey… For the more engaged follower of our sport the day after was marked by the resignation of Narinder Batra as FIH president. Batra also resigned from his roles as president of the Indian Olympic Association and his membership of the IOC. He cites personal reasons, which can be translated into the recent court order in Delhi stating he was in the wrong on several accounts that secured his power in the world of sports and the ongoing corruption allegations. The national association of Hockey India is currently run by 3 independent administrators, as ordered by the court, until they manage to run elections and appointments the right way. If they do not get their house in order soon, it might even jeopardise the upcoming men’s world cup in January 2023,



