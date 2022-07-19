Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Narinder Batra’s former office at IOA raided by CBI

Published on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
Batra ceased to be President of the IOA when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of ‘Life member’ in Hockey India.


Batra’s IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as surprise since in May he had said that he wants to focus on his job in the world hockey body. | Photo Credit: AFP

Veteran sports administrator Narinder Batra’s former office at the Indian Olympic Association headquarters and the Hockey India office here were on Monday raided by CBI officials who claimed to have “recovered incriminating documents and records” relating to an alleged misappropriation of funds.

