Dynamic movements in World Rankings following excitement of Women’s World Cup

Published on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
The much anticipated final between Netherlands (World Ranking points: 3156) and Argentina (2715) meant that those two teams remain in first and second place respectively and Australia’s bronze medal has secured third place in the rankings for the Hockeyroos (2623). Germany’s (2189) good run at the World Cup sees Die Danas leapfrog England (2177)) into fourth place, while Belgium (2159) have moved up two places to sixth.

