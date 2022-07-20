



The much anticipated final between Netherlands (World Ranking points: 3156) and Argentina (2715) meant that those two teams remain in first and second place respectively and Australia’s bronze medal has secured third place in the rankings for the Hockeyroos (2623). Germany’s (2189) good run at the World Cup sees Die Danas leapfrog England (2177)) into fourth place, while Belgium (2159) have moved up two places to sixth.



