



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The World Games (TWG) 2022, an 11-day international multi-sport event comprising of 30 sporting disciplines not contested in the Olympic Games, ended on Sunday in Birmingham, Ala. Although hockey (called field hockey in North America) is an Olympic Sport for men and women, and one of the most popular sports in the world, the new small-sided hockey competition format called Hockey5s is hoping to be added to the official program line-up at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China. Hockey5s is fast-growing and is fun and fast to play and watch. It utilizes a smaller field and lower number of players, making it more accessible for urban and developing areas and demographics.



