CWG 2022: India set sights on historic gold in men’s hockey after Tokyo bronze
Australia won six successive gold medals in men's hockey competition since the sport was introduced at the CWG in 1998 Kuala Lumpur, and India will be hoping to end their dominance in Birmingham
File photo of India hockey team. Hockey India
Bengaluru: Indian men's hockey team defender Surender Kumar on Wednesday said they are eyeing an unprecedented gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which will put an end to Australia's dominance in the sport at the multi-sport event.