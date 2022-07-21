Australia won six successive gold medals in men's hockey competition since the sport was introduced at the CWG in 1998 Kuala Lumpur, and India will be hoping to end their dominance in Birmingham





File photo of India hockey team. Hockey India



Bengaluru: Indian men's hockey team defender Surender Kumar on Wednesday said they are eyeing an unprecedented gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which will put an end to Australia's dominance in the sport at the multi-sport event.



