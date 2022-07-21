Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

CWG 2022: India set sights on historic gold in men’s hockey after Tokyo bronze

Published on Thursday, 21 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

Australia won six successive gold medals in men's hockey competition since the sport was introduced at the CWG in 1998 Kuala Lumpur, and India will be hoping to end their dominance in Birmingham


File photo of India hockey team. Hockey India

Bengaluru: Indian men's hockey team defender Surender Kumar on Wednesday said they are eyeing an unprecedented gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which will put an end to Australia's dominance in the sport at the multi-sport event.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.