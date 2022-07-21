Adopt constitution and hold fresh elections to ensure staging of World Cup: FIH to CoA
FIH CEO Thierry Weil expressed his “concerns” about the CoA not replying to the world body’s correspondence on July 17, seeking answers on these
FILE PHOTO: FIH CEO Thierry Weil also said the world body and Asian Hockey Federation are willing to provide all necessary support and cooperation to the CoA, which is currently running the sport in India. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJANROUT
The world hockey body (FIH) on Wednesday sought a “detailed timeline” from the court-appointed CoA on the adoption of the new constitution and holding of fresh elections of Hockey India to ensure that next year’s men’s World Cup stays in India.