FIH chief executive says Court-appointed CoA has ignored them, says meeting with govt and Indian officials in August could determine the fate of World Cup.



By Mihir Vasavda





The World Cup, FIH’s flagship event, is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, 2023. (File)



Claiming that they feel ‘ignored’ and ‘not listened to’, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) expressed concerns over Hockey India’s ‘ability’ to host the World Cup in January next year, after the court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) failed to respond to multiple letters they sent in the last few weeks.



