Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Concerned over India’s ability to host the World Cup: International Hockey Federation

Published on Thursday, 21 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

FIH chief executive says Court-appointed CoA has ignored them, says meeting with govt and Indian officials in August could determine the fate of World Cup.

By Mihir Vasavda


The World Cup, FIH’s flagship event, is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, 2023. (File)

Claiming that they feel ‘ignored’ and ‘not listened to’, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) expressed concerns over Hockey India’s ‘ability’ to host the World Cup in January next year, after the court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) failed to respond to multiple letters they sent in the last few weeks.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.