FIH delegation to visit India next month as ban looms over Hockey India

Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
A three-member FIH delegation, led by newly-appointed acting president Seif Ahmed, is expected to visit India on August 15 for an emergency meeting.


Indian Men's Hockey Team

A three-member FIH delegation, led by newly-appointed acting president Seif Ahmed, is expected to visit India on August 15 for an emergency meeting to assess progress made with regards to adoption of a new Constitution, which is a must to salvage the World Cup, the country is scheduled to host in 2023.

