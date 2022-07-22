Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Savita Punia: ‘Expectations from us have increased’

Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments

The Indian women’s hockey team heads into another tournament with hopes of a medal. Savita Punia talks about her team, her role in it, and coach Janneke Schopman.

Uthra Ganesan


Out of her comfort zone: As captain and a senior member of the team, Savita now has to regularly face the media on behalf of her team. It’s a role she says she has grown used to. “I have understood that there are things you have to do whether you like it or not, not because you don’t have a choice but because they need to be done and you cannot pick and choose your responsibilities to the sport,” she says. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Savita Punia has been the wall of Indian women’s hockey for so long that it is easy to take her for granted. Being spotlight-averse has only ensured that the credit she deserved either eluded her or took a long time coming.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.