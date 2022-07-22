The Indian women’s hockey team heads into another tournament with hopes of a medal. Savita Punia talks about her team, her role in it, and coach Janneke Schopman.



Uthra Ganesan





Out of her comfort zone: As captain and a senior member of the team, Savita now has to regularly face the media on behalf of her team. It’s a role she says she has grown used to. “I have understood that there are things you have to do whether you like it or not, not because you don’t have a choice but because they need to be done and you cannot pick and choose your responsibilities to the sport,” she says. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Savita Punia has been the wall of Indian women’s hockey for so long that it is easy to take her for granted. Being spotlight-averse has only ensured that the credit she deserved either eluded her or took a long time coming.



