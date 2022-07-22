The disappointment of missing out on a medal at CWG 2018 still rankles with the Indian men’s hockey team. Can the team led by Manpreet Singh bag the elusive gold this time?



Uthra Ganesan





Manpreet Singh controls the ball during the Hockey World Series Finals in June, 2019. Manpreet first played the Commonwealth Games in 2014. “It’s been a roller-coaster ride all these years, seen a lot of ups and downs both as a player and as a team, but it’s been a fun journey and I won’t have had it any other way,” says the midfielder. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



When Manpreet Singh first played at the Commonwealth Games, he was a fresh-faced 22-year-old who had recently graduated to the senior level of international sport. He was considered a prodigy. He has come a long way since then. Later this month, the 30-year-old Manpreet will lead the Indian men’s hockey team at Birmingham in pursuit of the one gold the country has never won in the Games.



