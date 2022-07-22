Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Fresh faces diversify Canadian men’s squad ahead of Commonwealth Games

Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 10:00 | Hits: 2
Ali Baggott, for Field Hockey Canada



There will be a whole new look for the Canadian men’s national side at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, hosted July 29-Aug. 8, in Birmingham, UK. The multi-sport games is one of the major competitions Canada can guarantee themselves to be a part of and it’s an experience of a life time. This will be the first major games for the majority of the men’s side, while six of the players are on target to play their first-ever senior international match.

