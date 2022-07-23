

IMAGES TAKEN BY DAN TREVINO



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – This past week, 144 elite female high school, collegiate and post-collegiate athletes battled it out at the 2022 Senior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. Taking place Sunday, July 17 through Friday, July 22, this event served as the initial selection opportunity for the Rise, U-21, Development and Senior U.S. Women’s National Teams.



