Indian Hockey Squad for the CWG (IANS)The team, led by Manpreet Singh, is placed in Pool B along with England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana and will start their campaign against Ghana on July 31



The India men’s hockey team left for England on Saturday morning for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the hope of winning its maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece. The mega event will be held from July 28 to August 8.