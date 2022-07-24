The Indian men’s hockey team will be facing England, Canada, Wales and Ghana in their Pool matches at the Birmingham Games.





Manpreet Singh with Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh during the kit unveiling and send-off ceremony of the Indian contingent for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: PTI



Once acclimatised to the weather in the UK, the Indian men's hockey team will do "whatever it takes to win a medal" at the Commonwealth Games, skipper Manpreet Singh said on Saturday.



