

The Indian hockey team will also prove that its recent success is no flash in the pan. Coach Graham Reid's India scripted history in Tokyo 2020 last year by winning bronze, its first medal at the Olympics in four decades and has recently finished third in the FIH Pro League



The most successful nation at the Olympic Games, India, has never come back home with gold from the Commonwealth Games men’s hockey competition. It reached the final twice — in 2010 and 2014 — but lost to Australia on both occasions.