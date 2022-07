Wananchi SC beat the reigning champions Weatherhead 3-1 in theUgandan  National Hockey League at Lugogo on Sunday to complete a double over their rivals.



Charles Lwanga





Shafik Byamukama of Wananchi launches an attack. Photo by Charles Lwanga



Wananchi SC player Shafik Byamukama has attributed their victory over rivals, Weatherhead to teamwork and determination.